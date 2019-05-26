5 Kenyan Catholic Faithfuls On Pilgrimage Perish In Uganda Accident

Four Kenyans have been killed and five others injured along the Iginga -Jinja highway Sunday morning in a road accident.

Father Melchizedek Wafula of Kisoko Parish in Bungoma said the deceased who included three women and a man, were knocked down by a 14-seater matatu at around 5am.

They five were among 150 other Catholic faithfuls who were walking to Namugongo Martyrs Catholic Shrine in Uganda for this year’s martyr’s day which would be on June 3.

The injured people were rushed to Busia hospital for treatment.

