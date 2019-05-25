Senator Millicent Omanga Explains How Trolls Made Her Cry (Video)

Nominated senator Millicent Omanga might have developed a thick skin but the constant trolling made her cry.

Speaking to Betty Kyallo on Upclose With Betty, Omanga revealed that the malicious reports about how she landed her seat once in a while drove her to tears.

Early last year, the nominated legislator got into an ugly spat with Embakasi East MP Babu Owino who accused her of sleeping around with influential people for the nomination.

The two have since quashed the beef following the March 9 handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

She also recalled tearing up two days before the Jubilee party nominations.

Her detractors, she told Betty, had printed ODM posters with her face on them.

Her supporters called asking if she had defected to the opposition side. She lost the nomination to Rachel Shebesh who in turn lost to Esther Passaris in the general elections.

The curvaceous mother of two and the first born of eight children, has also been taunted about her size. Unfazed by the body shamers, Omanga has maintained that she absolutely loves herself just the way she is.

“Some call it Fat, Hippo, Elephant, Disability … I Love it and I am sure many like it! Am not loosing an inch. Haters and pretenders ndio mko Na shida leteni Matusi sasa…” wrote Omanga on Facebook.

Apart from being a fierce Mama Miradi, Omanga is also an interior designer.

Her passion for design started from her days at the University of Nairobi.

She also noted that her husband, who we are yet to meet has been her mentor and helped scale the heights in the political world.

