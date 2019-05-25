‘Slay Queen’ Sentenced To Seven Years In Prison For Stealing Intelligence Officer’s Pistol

The High Court has sentenced a police officer’s former girlfriend to seven years in prison for stealing the cop’s pistol.

Making the ruling, Makadara Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga mentioned that the lady, whom the court referred to as a ‘slay queen’ will have no option of a fine.

During the matter’s hearing, it was revealed that Njeri drugged and robbed the policeman, Peter Kilemi, of his pistol when they two were out on a casual drink in January.

Njeri, who pleaded guilty to the crime, admitted of stealing a pistol and two mobile phones from the intelligence officer.

She is then reported to have vanished and gone into hiding for four months.

Magistrate Nyaga stated that there is a big number of slay queens who prey on men by drugging and stealing from them.

“I find that there are cases on the rise of people who call themselves slay queens. Their work is to go to clubs and look for someone to drug and steal their valuables,” he noted.

Njeri was sentenced to five years for possessing a firearm without a certificate and two years for stealing the pistol and phones from the officer.

Before the ruling, she defended herself by mentioning that she was a single mother and her family depended on her.

She informed the court: “When I realized that I had stolen his pistol, I went and threw it in a pit latrine. I sold the phones to a Ugandan and used the money.”

The single mother of two admitted she stole a pistol worth Ksh250,000, a magazine loaded with 15 bullets of 9mm caliber valued at Ksh735 and two mobile phones worth Ksh36,700.

