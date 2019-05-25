Citizen TV’s Sam Gituku Off The Market As He Marries Longtime Girlfriend (Photos)

Citizen TV’s Sam Gituku is no longer a single man.
The Day Break show host married his longtime girlfriend, Ivy Waitherero in a star studded ceremony.
Some of the notable characters present were his co-host Waihiga Mwaura and senior reporter Joe Ageyo.
Ivy wore a white Cinderella gown and her now husband a blue jacket and black fitting trousers.
Their bride’s maids wore pink dresses while the gentlemen donned black fitting pants with maroon jackets.
