Citizen TV’s Sam Gituku Off The Market As He Marries Longtime Girlfriend (Photos)

Citizen TV’s Sam Gituku is no longer a single man.

The Day Break show host married his longtime girlfriend, Ivy Waitherero in a star studded ceremony.

Some of the notable characters present were his co-host Waihiga Mwaura and senior reporter Joe Ageyo.

Sam Gituku Gets Married. [Courtesy]
Ivy wore a white Cinderella gown and her now husband a blue jacket and black fitting trousers.

Their bride’s maids wore pink dresses while the gentlemen donned black fitting pants with maroon jackets.

