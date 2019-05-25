in ENTERTAINMENT

President Uhuru’s Person Of Focus In The Picture He Took At State House

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday excited Kenyans after he was pictured taking on a new role in the photography space.

Uhuru was spotted taking pictures during a planting exercise at State House.

In as much as netizens were thrilled by the ‘President-turned-photographer’ stunt, most wondered who was the focus of his clicking.

It appears that the Head of State was capturing one of State House cameramen’s moments while he also took part in the tree-planting exercise.

Speaking to Citizen Digital, State House spokesperson Kanze Dena revealed: “He was taking a photograph of one of our cameraman.”

The elated-looking Uhuru clearly stunned his staff as one o his bodyguard, who can be seen behind him is seen removing his sunglasses, seemingly amazed by the President’s move to take on the cameraperson’s role.

This happened as the President and the First Lady Margaret Kenyatta lead State House staff in a tree planting exercise.

During the event, the President called on Kenyans to take advantage of the rains and plant more trees.

Interior CS Fred Matiangi and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya were also present.

Uhuru, who has numerously been referred to as the “meme president”, is no stranger in having public displays of informal gestures, unlike his predecessors.

Earlier in the week, a naughty netizen made a video of the President making a funny face during an official event.

The video instantly went viral, with Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) using it as a meme as they pleased.

Written by Jael Keya

