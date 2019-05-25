Parliament Police Woman Found Dead At Home In Suspected Case Of Love Gone Sour

A female police officer attached to Parliament was on Friday found lying in a pool of blood in her home in Umoja Estate in a suspected case of love gone sour.

The deceased has been identified as Constable Hellen Kwamboka who did not show up at her place of work yesterday prompting a search.

Officers attached to Buruburu police station broke into her house only to find her in a pool of blood with cuts on her head and blood stains all over the place.

Read:

“No murder weapon was recovered from the scene and it is believed that a boyfriend who visited her on Thursday had murdered her before escaping,” read a police report.

Officers who found her also noted that there were signs of strangulation on her neck.

The police report also indicated that detectives knew something was amiss when they found her house locked from inside.

Read Also:

“The officers found the house locked from inside and suspected something was unusual. The house was broken into and the body of the officer found lying on her bed,” the report further indicated.

The deceased’s mobile phone is still missing.

Her remains have since been taken to Chiromo Mortuary as investigations into her death continue.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu