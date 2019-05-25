Nyabondo Secondary School On The Spot As Form One Student Loses Eye In Bullying Case

Nyabondo Secondary School in Nyakach area of Nyanza is on the spot after one of its students lost one eye in an alleged case of bullying.

According to reports, the victim was physically tortured by a senior student in the school, forcing him to go home to seek medication.

Those in the know say that the doctor found that the eye is completely damaged and it’s beyond repair and should be gorged out.

According to 2017 Datasets from the World Health Organisation-backed Global School-based Student Health Survey, violence among adolescents in Kenya is highly widespread in schools.

The survey, a collaborative surveillance project with the United States Centres for Disease Control (CDC), ranks Kenya among countries with the highest level of bullying.

Those are the countries with the prevalence rates of between 43 per and 74 per cent among adolescents aged 13-17 years reporting being the target of bullying at least once in two months.

At the national level, bullying in schools in Kenya stands at 57 per cent for students who are bullied on one or more days in a month. But whereas in most parts of the country, the prevalence of bullying is almost equal to that at the national level, in western Kenya, the percentage of students bullied on one or more days in a month is about 66 per cent.

In 2017, some of the worst cases of bullying at schools were reported at Alliance Boys’ High School, one of the best schools in Kenya.

More than 10 students were reported to have been beaten up with sticks and electricity cables, slapped and forced to lie on the graves of the school’s founders for hours on end at night and to ‘swim’ on grass.

At least one of the students was reported to have been reduced to walking on crutches as a result of a severe beating.

