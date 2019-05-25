Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro Ties The Knot In Traditional Wedding Ceremony (Video)

Kiharu member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro on Saturday got married to the love of his life.

Nyoro, a businessman turned politician got hitched in an exquisite traditional wedding.

His wife, not known to many, we have learnt goes by the name Sophie.

Nyoro is a fierce supporter of Deputy President William Ruto and is a part of the Tanga Tanga movement.

It is not clear how long the lawmaker and Sophie have been dating.

Earlier today, Citizen Tv’s Sam Gituku exchanged nuptials with his colleague Ivy Waitherero at a star studded church wedding.

