KOT Pressure Netherlands Envoy To Kenya To Delete Tweet On Gay Sex Ruling

Kenyans in Twitter made Netherlands Ambassador to Kenya Frans Makken take down a tweet expressing his disappointment in the refusal by the High Court to repeal Section 162 of the Penal Code decriminalizing gay sex.

In a tweet, the envoy said: ““Very disappointing: High Court of Kenya declines to repeal the 162 section of the penal code which criminalizes same sex conduct as this section is not deemed unconstitutional.”

Tweeps quickly descended on the ambassador with insults forcing him to delete the tweet.

Some noted that gayism was “Unkenyan” and those fighting to decriminalize the act are just going through a phase.

“But gay people are just playing victims. Just blowing a fanfare to demand sympathy.A thread…1. Have you been discriminated in any way based on your orientation? 2. Have you been required to state your sexual preferences anywhere in Kenya?” Apale posed.

“#Repeal162 is Full of foreigners. There are no actual Gays and Lesbians in Kenya because its UNKENYAN. This is a foreign campaign in our country. The few gathering momentum here are a result of peer pressure. I have been there before so I can STATE WITH CONFIDENCE,” Nduta said.

“To the LGBT community, you can appeal the decision to the Court of appeal and up to the Supreme. While at it, please accept the fact that homosexuality is a foreign concept in Kenya that might take eons to become morally acceptable,” Kimberly Sang wrote.

A three judge-bench of Justices Chacha Mwire, Roselyn Aburili and John Mativo while dismissing the case noted that it is important that cultural values are respected.

In their unanimuos decision that had the LGBTQ community jittery for the better part of Friday, Justice Aburili said, “Acknowledging cohabitation among people of the same sex (where they would ostensibly be able to have same-sex intercourse) would indirectly open the door for unions (marriages) of people of the same sex.”

