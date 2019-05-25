Irate Laikipia Woman Rep Waruguru Tells Off Matiang’i Over Security Withdrawal

Laikipia Women Rep Catherine Waruguru, on Saturday, reprimanded Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matinag’i for ignoring her residents’ security plight.

Speaking through her social media, the outspoken MP blamed Matiang’i over the decision to withdraw the National Police reservists from the North Rift Region.

Ms Waruguru lamented: “Many are the times we have visited the offices of CS Matiang’i in regards to the security of the Laikipia, especially from North and West Constituencies. The NPRs have been doing a great job until they were disarmed.

“I have never heard of cattle being stolen from Baringo and driven to Laikipia. Never. All times the rustlers come from Baringo and steal cattle and goats at daylight from Laikipia and take them to Baringo.

“Men, women, and children in Kiangwaci and entire Olmoran ward are living in fear during the day and night yet we have fully equipped government machinery. How long shall we knock the doors of the senior security officer with the same kind of song?” she questioned.

Last week, the Kenya Police Reservists in the North Rift were withdrawn from the region and asked to surrender their guns for registration.

She further called on Kenyans to help her reach out to the CS urging him to provide the people of Laikipia with adequate security.

“Peace-loving Wanjiku, wherever you are, join me in letting CS and PS and DCI know that women and children of Laikipia North and Laikipia West need to enjoy peace like any other Kenyans and hold accountable leaders who support this heinous act,” she remarked.

Following the withdrawal of the reservists, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkome noted that they have sought an audience with President Uhuru Kenyatta to deliberate on the matter.

