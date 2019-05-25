Fake Gold Scam: Raila Asserts He Was The Whistleblower, Absolves Matiang’i Of Any Involvement

Opposition leader Raila Odinga now claims he was the fake gold scandal whistleblower after a long silence despite having his name implicated in the scam.

Speaking on Friday, the Former Prime Minister mentioned that he is the reason the scam came to light as he flushed out the cons through a meeting with the conned businessmen.

Raila stated: “I was the whistle-blower in the fake gold syndicate when I discovered some people were using senior government officials’ names to con businessmen.

“I told the businessmen that whoever they were told would clear their gold was not Matiang’i after I was handed over the phone after one of them said he had spoken to Matiang’i. I clearly identified the voice on the other end as being of a different person altogether,” he added.

The African Special Envoy of Infrastructure Development also absolved Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Fred Matiang’i of any involvement in the scam that saw Dubai-based officials lose Ksh400 million.

He claimed that Matiang’i was a victim of a witchhunt.

“Matiang’i is as white as cotton and we will not allow anybody to taint his name or the image of any hardworking government officer. Those faking video clips or voices should be ready to face the law,” he stated.

Raila went ahead to mention that he knows the real Matiang’i since the time he worked in his office when he served as a Prime Minister.

Alluding that the video in which his name and Matiang’i’s were dropped might have been fake, Raila commented that Matiang’i’s role was to clear the gold which was to leave the country through Wajir airport.

Addressing mourners during the burial of Dr David Ombati, who was Jaramogi Oginga Odinga’s doctor, Raila noted that he will not retract his decision to support the fight against corruption.

A day after the video leaked, Deputy President William Ruto linked the scam to Raila’s political camp, claiming they had thrived in false promises before.

Reiterating Raila’s sentiments, Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri mentioned that he will be among the first people to defend Matiang’i in the war against counterfeits in the country.

“We are yet to see this fake gold, this is a war being created to fight the hardworking Matiang’i who has vowed to uphold the rule of law,” said Ongeri.

