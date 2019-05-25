Gov’t To Roll Out New Digitized Number Plates With Anti-counterfeit Features In January

Motorists will starting January 2020 receive new and improved number plates.

According to Correctional Services Principal Secretary Zainab Hussein, the government is expected to roll out the digitized plates by January next year as it gets designs from three different countries.

Motorists will however be expected to part with some Sh3,000 for the new design plates.

“We have sent a team to go to three countries to design a system that uses our own local material to produce the securitised digitised new generation number plates by January 2020,” Ms Hussein told members of parliament.

The plates will come with anti-counterfeit features including holograms, watermarks, and laser markers, authorities will use to trace information on particular vehicles and their owners.

The new generation plates should have been rolled out in 2015 but there was a hitch after the Public Procurement Administrative and Review Board (PPARB) annulled a Sh2 billion tender awarded to a Ugandan firm, MIG International and Germany’s Hoffman International.

This was following an appeal by Tropical Technologies.

The Kenya Prisons Service was ordered to carry out the tendering process afresh which prompted MIG to sue.

The government has been pushing for the smart plates as the duplication of the current plates rises.

Tax evaders and criminals have also taken advantage of the situation with the digitized plates expected to curb crime.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu