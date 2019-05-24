in EAST AFRICA

Police In Uganda Arrest Briton, 2 Ugandans For Giving Residents Bleach As ‘Miracle Cure’

Police in Uganda have arrested a British citizen and two Ugandans believed to have given 50,000 Ugandans bleach in the name of a ‘miracle cure’ used to treat cancer, HIV and Aids, Malaria and many other diseases.

The three, Samuel Little, 25, Samuel Albert, 27 and herbalist Samula Tadeop were arrested in Kasese district where they found chemicals used for the purification of water.

Police have urged the general public to report any suspicious activities especially Christians who are often vulnerable to such scammers.

Tweeps have blamed the government of neglecting its citizens hence the scamming of such a large number of people.

Here are some of the reactions:

This arrest comes years after the Babu wa Loliondo story came out. A retired Lutheran pastor became an overnight sensation in late 2010 when he began distributing a liquid herbal medicine he claimed would cure virtually any chronic illness, including diabetes, cancer, and HIV/AIDS.

Following Babu wa Loliondo word, most patients insisted it’s not the cup itself that cures, but the power of God invested in the cup through Babu.

With the healing process an act of faith, many assume the cure will work and stop taking previously prescribed medicines — often with severe consequences.

“A lot of HIV patients will come after visiting Babu to get re-tested,” Ahmed said.

“When they test positive, we have to counsel them again. They’re disappointed, they’re depressed. Many of them have stopped their treatment and have probably practiced unsafe sex.”

