Police In Uganda Arrest Briton, 2 Ugandans For Giving Residents Bleach As ‘Miracle Cure’

Police in Uganda have arrested a British citizen and two Ugandans believed to have given 50,000 Ugandans bleach in the name of a ‘miracle cure’ used to treat cancer, HIV and Aids, Malaria and many other diseases.

The three, Samuel Little, 25, Samuel Albert, 27 and herbalist Samula Tadeop were arrested in Kasese district where they found chemicals used for the purification of water.

Police have urged the general public to report any suspicious activities especially Christians who are often vulnerable to such scammers.

Tweeps have blamed the government of neglecting its citizens hence the scamming of such a large number of people.

The fact that a foreigner can come and reach 50,000 desperate Ugandans with so much ease is shameful! Makes me sad that we have made no other choice for our people as Museveni gets supplementary budgets to buy his next election! This and other similar stuff should shame & wake us https://t.co/0yUkXwwcAY — Rosebell Kagumire ♉ (@RosebellK) May 24, 2019

While this arrest should be celebrated, there remains a lot of work for the #police, "National Drug Authority", "Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners' Council" to do.

There many unregulated herbal products for which sellers openly purport them as cures lots of sicknesses. — Nansinguza Jacob (@NansinguzaJ) May 24, 2019

This arrest comes years after the Babu wa Loliondo story came out. A retired Lutheran pastor became an overnight sensation in late 2010 when he began distributing a liquid herbal medicine he claimed would cure virtually any chronic illness, including diabetes, cancer, and HIV/AIDS.

Following Babu wa Loliondo word, most patients insisted it’s not the cup itself that cures, but the power of God invested in the cup through Babu.

With the healing process an act of faith, many assume the cure will work and stop taking previously prescribed medicines — often with severe consequences.

“A lot of HIV patients will come after visiting Babu to get re-tested,” Ahmed said.

“When they test positive, we have to counsel them again. They’re disappointed, they’re depressed. Many of them have stopped their treatment and have probably practiced unsafe sex.”

