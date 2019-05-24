Police Arrest Three Chinese Businessmen Over Ksh58 Million Tax Evasion

Three Chinese businessmen are expected to be arraigned in court on Friday morning following their arrest over Ksh58 million tax evasion.

The three are stated to be directors of Electric Tools Kenya Limited.

The suspects, Pi Ning, Li Hua and Hu Bin, had been arrested and detained at the Railway Police Station.

The arrests come just days after 38 KRA employees were arraigned in court over a tax evasion scandal.

Appearing before High Court judge Luka Kimaru, the suspects were ordered not to taper with their employer’s systems until the investigations on the matter have been concluded.

They were also instructed not to go anywhere near the KRA offices as well as report at the DCI offices at 10 am daily.

The suspects were released on a cash bail of Ksh 200,000 each.

According to reports, detectives have been carrying out several arrests of tax evaders following a presidential directive that renewed the drive to catch tax evaders.

Last year, two individuals were arraigned in court over tax evasion that resulted in the loss of approximately Ksh7 billion in revenue.

The two, Kevalkumar Navin Maisura and Arti Jagdiesh Bakrania, are believed to be part of a syndicate of seven suspects who were involved in falsification of documents, including invoices, to claim fraudulent VAT input deductions.

