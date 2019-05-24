Sonko Exposes Cartel Swindling Kenyans In The Guise Of Offering Fake City Hall Jobs

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has exposed a cartel conning unsuspecting Kenyans in the guise of offering them jobs.

The county chief in a Facebook Live session explained that Kenyans have given their hard earned money to people allegedly working at City Hall.

Sonko shared with the public a recorded voice call with a victim who lost Sh3,000 to gain employment as a casual labourer.

“Nilipatia Emma pesa yangu kwa mkono hata kuna witnesses,” she told the governor.

She has been working as a cleaner along Mombasa Road until last week when she realized that she was not going to receive her wages.

The woman also told Sonko that those who parted with Sh10,000 and more were listed as the genuine workers while her name was left out.

“The lady called Emma cited that Abdi, who is a supervisor along Mombasa road, had sent her to collect the money from people,” she narrates.

She also noted that they were advised not to send the money via MPesa.

On his part, the county chief told his followers that the County Public Service Board handles all matters employment within the county and not an individual staff or casuals.

“We do not ask for money to employ people. Individual staff or casuals are out to con thousands of unsuspecting jobless Nairobians.

When the deal is too good, think twice,” Sonko said.

He urged members of the public to report all cases of City Hall corruption to 0722886600 or 0722156700.

