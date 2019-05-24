Kenya Airways CEO Sebastian Mikosz To Quit Troubled Carrier Before End Of Contract

Kenya Airways Chief Executive Officer Sebastian Mikosz is set to step down before the end of his three-year contract.

In a staff memo, the CEO states that he will be stepping down on December 31, five months before the end of his contract.

“I have made the decision to shorten my contract term and I have decided to resign on personal grounds effective Dec.31, ” Mikosz said in the letter sent to employees.

Mikosz added: “It is my personal decision and I have obviously discussed it with the board as well as my family,” he said.

The decision was welcomed by Kenya Airways Chairman Michael Joseph, who said the CEO had brought good results with excellent long term prospects in the troubled airline.

“He has been the driving force behind the launch of the New York flights, new catering and uniforms (to be launched), a greater emphasis on accurate and timely information, new destinations and a proposed fleet renewal programme, amongst many other initiatives,” said Michael Joseph.

The announcement comes days after the national carrier announced a Ksh. 7.6 billion net loss for the period ending December 31,2018.

The booked loss was however an improvement from the Ksh.6.1 billion loss posted in 9 months between March and December in 2017 which stretched to Ksh.9.4 billion when adjusted to a full year result.

KQ has a plan to be profitable in 2022, which, however, depends on the government approving the carrier to become the operator of Nairobi Airport, a move that has overly been criticized by a section of citizens.

In the recent past, the CEO has faced several hurdles, with the Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA) stating that they had lost faith in his ability to turn around the fortunes of the troubled airline.

Mikosz took over from Mbuvi Ngunze in June 2017.

Before joining KQ, Mikosz was the head of esky, a travel agency based in Poland.

He has previously served as the President and CEO OF LOT Polish Airlines.

