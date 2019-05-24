Jegede Blushes During Meet Up With Crush Vera Sidika (Video)

Producer Jegede had his dreams come true on Thursday after meeting the “love of his life”, Vera Sidika.

The Vera singer has in the recent past declared his undying love for the socialite who he would do anything for.

Paying the video vixen a visit at her beauty parlour, the two seemingly had a good time as she sang along to his new hit.

“Unlike other men, I just want to show you how much I care and adore you, I mean, How can someone leave you? To go where? You’re such an amazing soul.

Am really into you, I can sing an album for you, I can cook for you, I can do so many things within my powers for you.. so many people think I don’t deserve you but Love..Love will prove them wrong! Walai Vera You have bewitched me, body and soul!” he captioned the video.

Vera did however accuse the producer of using her name for the clout.

“Many funny people say that just to use my name but I have got no idea what is going on. I have nothing to do with this and I don’t want to contribute anything in it. I don’t know who Jegede is,” Vera said.

Jegede is looking to worm his way into the voluptuous beauty’s heart and replace Otile Brown who was dumped last year over his wanting bedroom skills.

Otile has since moved on and is dating an Ethiopian beauty only identified as Nabayet.

