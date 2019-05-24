Form Three Boy Loses Manhood After Police Officers Brutally Attacked Him

A form three student at St Nicholas Hafumbre Secondary School is currently undergoing treatment after he was brutally attacked by police officers.

Harrison Ojiambo, 19, is noted to be grappling in pain after losing his manhood following the attack.

Speaking to Nation from his Busia County Referral Hospital, Ojiambo stated that he was attacked by a policeman who was in the company of three others.

He further divulged that the incident happened while he was at a shopping center in Mulhwayo village, Samia where he had gone to buy soap.

He stated: “I was on my way to a shop buying soap when I bumped into four policemen who were on patrol. One of the officers followed me to the shop and held me by the neck.

“He started pulling me towards him, but I held tight on the shop’s grills.”

The form three student then mentioned that when the police office saw that he wasn’t cooperating, he took out his baton and brutally attacked him, repeatedly hitting his genitals.

“I was very weak after the beating and could not walk. I slept on the ground for about 20 minutes before I left for home,” Harrison told.

He later went home and upon his mother’s realization of his pain, she rushed him to Port Victoria Sub-County Hospital. He would later be transferred to Busia hospital.

It was at Busia hospital that his attending doctors divulged that both his testicles were totally shattered.

Speaking on the issue, Dr Namudala Emukule noted: “After assessment of the testes it was established that they are no longer viable and we had to remove them.”

He further stated that the student is currently in a stable condition and will be discharged once the pain reduces.

Speaking on the violent act, Samia County Police Commander Winnie Siele confirmed the incident asserting that an investigation has began.

“We have sent our officers to Busia to record statements from the patient and his parents before appropriate action is taken.

“I want to assure residents that action will also be taken against the officer if found culpable,” she added.

