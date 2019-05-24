Eko Dydda’s Wife Cynthia Walks Out On Marriage After He Cheated On Her With Friend

Well, it is official, gospel artiste Eko Dydda is no longer with his wife Cynthia Ayugi.

In a post that she has since taken down, Cynthia alias Galia divulged that the star has been cheating on her with her best friend.

“Breaking someone’s marriage is not GODLY, I invited you as a friend, today unasema ambia Eko Dydda not to bring me home because love yenu haita grow.

It’s not a battle,@ekodydda you don’t have to hide it any more your ‘DOPE’ is free to love you, sometimes it’s healthy to walk away. Na leo ndio ile siku, I will not hide it for fame, money, I will stand with the truth and will never ever lie to people,” she wrote.

In March Kahawa Tungu learnt that Eko Dydda had thrown out his family and was cohabiting with another woman, claims he denied vehemently.

He would later share a video of himself, Galia and their two children Amblessed and Keepitreal Dydda at a city mall having a good time.

“Dida ambia wasee wa rumours Psalms 23, What is bound in heaven is also bound on earth,” he captioned it.

Speaking to Word Is, Galia said that she has walked out of their nine year marriage after she learnt of his cheating ways.

“I have to move on and I want the world to know we are not longer living together. After nine years, I have finally left the marriage and I live in a separate place. Also, I want Eko to know that he is free to move on with the ‘DOPE’ woman in his life. I also want the world to know that not every friend is to be trusted,” she said.

She also warned her ex husband against lying to the people about still living with his family, saying that she has moved out with the kids already.

“I don’t want to live a lie anymore. Eko should also stop mentioning his family in the interviews he is going for in the media because he does not live with them anymore. This negativity that he is refusing to talk about, he is the cause of it all,” she continued.

The “Dope” woman, she added, was her friend whom she confided in when things were a little bit rocky between them.

“I did not know they were already in a relationship. I learnt later after he started sleeping out and they both would not receive my calls,” an irate Galia said.

