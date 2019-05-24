Medical Board Fines Dr Agarwal Eye Hospital Ksh700,000 For Calling Self “The best”

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board (KMPD) have fined an eye hospital for referring to itself as “the best.”

According to the medical board, the newly established Dr Agarwal Eye Hospital misled the public by calling itself “the best.”

The owner was also condemned for falsely claiming to be the “best” eye doctor in radio advertisements.

The board additionally fined the hospital for the misleading advertisements they had put up on billboards around Nairobi.

According to the board, the use of the word “best” denigrated all the other eye hospitals in the country, implying that they are not up to standard.

They further noted that Dr Jyotee Trivedy, who runs the hospital broke the board’s 2016 advertising rules.

Rule 3 (c) requires that an advertisement should be objective, true and dignified.

In a letter by KMPDB chairman to Trivedy, the board mentioned: “An advertisement made under these rules shall not attempt to denigrate other health practitioners or health institutions or the profession.”

Appearing before the board on March 8, Trivedy admitted calling herself the “the best eye doctor in Kenya” through adverts on Sound Asia Radio on May 13, 2018.

The board says Trivedy also broke Rule 5(1) which says “a practitioner or health institution shall not provide information that creates or is likely to create unrealistic or unwarranted expectations about the effectiveness of the health services offered.”

The accusations came after the Ophthalmological Society of Kenya last year wrote to the board complaining over the flurry of misleading advertisements.

Trivedy has since pulled down the adverts and are expected to pay a fine of Ksh700,000 to the board.

