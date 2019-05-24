in SPORTS

Dennis Ombachi , Willy Ambaka ‘Expose’ Rot In Kenya Rugby 7s

dennis ombachi, Kenya 7s
Dennis Ombachi. [Courtesy]

Kenya Rugby 7s players have taken to social media to disclose shocking revelations on the suffering they have been forced to endure as a result of poor management.

The players led by Dennis Ombachi and Willy Ambaka took to micro-blogging site, Twitter, to expose the rot  in the Kenya rugby union.

In a series of tweets on Friday, the two brought to fore shocking revelations of how players suffer locally despite enjoying celebrity status internationally.

Ombachi, 37, who represented Kenya for 10 years, feels unappreciated and even regrets donning the national colors.

The player, who is now in Russia feels ashamed to have played for Shujaa in the Olympics if he compares his status and those of Russian Olympians.

Shujaa will be heading to London and Paris for the final two legs of the HSBC World Sevens Series with the sole aim of fighting relegation.

The team could lose their core status after a disastrous 2019 campaign which was dogged by player revolt over contractual issues.

Ombachi feels the team’s current tight situation is self inflicted and could have been avoided.

Ombachi also alleged tribalism as the reason why Shujaa cannot have the services of the best strength and conditioning coach around.

On his part, Ambaka conquered with the star, saying despite investing his time in the sport, there is nothing to write home about.

According to Ambaka, remuneration is a big challenge, as most players often run into debts, with many unable to raise house rent.

This he says has affected the performance of the Kenya 7s.

Citing lack of modern training facilities as another challenge, Ambaka said Kenyans should not be quick to belittle the local talent, further calling for immediate action by relevant bodies to end the menace.

Bonface Osano

