Dennis Ombachi , Willy Ambaka ‘Expose’ Rot In Kenya Rugby 7s

Kenya Rugby 7s players have taken to social media to disclose shocking revelations on the suffering they have been forced to endure as a result of poor management.

The players led by Dennis Ombachi and Willy Ambaka took to micro-blogging site, Twitter, to expose the rot in the Kenya rugby union.

In a series of tweets on Friday, the two brought to fore shocking revelations of how players suffer locally despite enjoying celebrity status internationally.

Ombachi, 37, who represented Kenya for 10 years, feels unappreciated and even regrets donning the national colors.

The player, who is now in Russia feels ashamed to have played for Shujaa in the Olympics if he compares his status and those of Russian Olympians.

I am even ashamed to say I reprsented kenya in the olympics here, I will tell you what Russia does to its olympians just for going there, sisi pesa yetu waliiba na waka kula yote — dennis ombachi (@ombachi13) May 24, 2019

Shujaa will be heading to London and Paris for the final two legs of the HSBC World Sevens Series with the sole aim of fighting relegation.

The team could lose their core status after a disastrous 2019 campaign which was dogged by player revolt over contractual issues.

Ombachi feels the team’s current tight situation is self inflicted and could have been avoided.

tune in Kesho support kenya 7s as we battle relegation, it didn't have to get here, it could have been avoided, we are not entitled shits as the bloggers they paid to write so about us, we go months with unpaid rent, I will tell you the whole story once I finish cooking my salmon — dennis ombachi (@ombachi13) May 24, 2019

Ombachi also alleged tribalism as the reason why Shujaa cannot have the services of the best strength and conditioning coach around.

wait, also tribalism is the main reason we don't have the best s&c coach in kenya, to hell with that container on gong road with their silly PR stunts, they will come for me, I am waiting. bye now for real — dennis ombachi (@ombachi13) May 24, 2019

On his part, Ambaka conquered with the star, saying despite investing his time in the sport, there is nothing to write home about.

According to Ambaka, remuneration is a big challenge, as most players often run into debts, with many unable to raise house rent.

I mean it’s sad traveling and living in all the 5star hotels and coming back home to a locked house because you haven’t paid rent, I mean how do you expect results with this kind of environment?? — Willy Ambaka (@Willyambaka) May 24, 2019

How can someone’s take home salary be 280 dollars a month?? Yet you are expected to perform at your level best🤦🏿‍♂️ — Willy Ambaka (@Willyambaka) May 24, 2019

Or a teammate calling you because they don’t have money for food 🤷🏿‍♂️ — Willy Ambaka (@Willyambaka) May 24, 2019

This he says has affected the performance of the Kenya 7s.

Citing lack of modern training facilities as another challenge, Ambaka said Kenyans should not be quick to belittle the local talent, further calling for immediate action by relevant bodies to end the menace.

When you’ve had a taste of excellence you cannot go back to mediocrity. Kenya is a gold mine for talent but it’s sad how we nature it. — Willy Ambaka (@Willyambaka) May 24, 2019

You may choose to look the other way but you can NEVER say you didn’t know. Respect sportsmen and women — Willy Ambaka (@Willyambaka) May 24, 2019

