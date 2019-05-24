DCI Raid Godown In Parklands, One Arrested For Repackaging Sugar In Naivas Labelled Packets

Detectives from the Directorate Criminal Intelligence (DCI) have raided a godown in Parklands where they arrested one suspect.

According to the detectives, the nabbed suspect was found repacking sugar and rice to 1 kilogram and 2 kilogram packets labelled Naivas and Economy.

Acting on an intelligence, the officers headed to the go-down named Heykal Packers and Distributors, situated within Atlantis Business Park in Embakasi.

#DCI Detectives from Parklands, acting on intelligence, today raided a godown-Heykal Packers & Distributors, situated within Atlantis Business Park in Embakasi and arrested one suspect. The suspect was found repacking sugar and rice to 1kg & 2kg Packets labeled Naivas & Economy. pic.twitter.com/NMLQ1hVMha — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) May 23, 2019

Additionally, the officers divulged that the sugar that was being repacked was from KLabras Sugar Company while the rice that was repacked was from several brands including Red Rose, Mama Afric, Biriani rice,Thai Long and Vietname rice.

The DCI seized the products as they await results of further tests that were carried out by the Public Heath officers.

The DCI have commenced further investigations to ascertain whether the documents in possession of the godown management are authentic.

Furthermore, the detectives closed down the go-down pending investigations.

The sugar that was being repackaged to Naivas & Economy Packets is from Kabras Sugar Company. Among the brands of rice being repackaged are: Red Rose, Mama Afric, Biriani rice,Thai Long & vietname rice. Godown seized as further tests are carried out by the Public Health officers. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) May 23, 2019

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu