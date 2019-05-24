in NEWS

DCI Raid Godown In Parklands, One Arrested For Repackaging Sugar In Naivas Labelled Packets

199 Views

/Courtesy

Detectives from the Directorate Criminal Intelligence (DCI) have raided a godown in Parklands where they arrested one suspect.

According to the detectives, the nabbed suspect was found repacking sugar and rice to 1 kilogram and 2 kilogram packets labelled Naivas and Economy.

Acting on an intelligence, the officers headed to the go-down named Heykal Packers and Distributors, situated within Atlantis Business Park in Embakasi.

Additionally, the officers divulged that the sugar that was being repacked was from KLabras Sugar Company while the rice that was repacked was from several brands including Red Rose, Mama Afric, Biriani rice,Thai Long and Vietname rice.

The DCI seized the products as they await results of further tests that were carried out by the Public Heath officers.

The DCI have commenced further investigations to ascertain whether the documents in possession of the godown management are authentic.

Furthermore, the detectives closed down the go-down pending investigations.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Avatar

Written by Jael Keya

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

eko dydda

Eko Dydda’s Wife Cynthia Walks Out On Marriage After He Cheated On Her With Friend
jegede, vera

Jegede Blushes During Meet Up With Crush Vera Sidika (Video)