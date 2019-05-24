in ENTERTAINMENT

#CongratulationsMheshimiwa: KOT Sarcastically Congratulate Leaders For ‘Job Well Done’

Kenyans on twitter( KOT) have started a hashtag #congratulationsmheshimiwa to shame leaders whose performance has been below the expectation.

The KOT sarcastically congratulated the leaders for a ‘good job’. They accused the leaders of forgetting the electorate and focusing on 2022  elections when they will rush back to the voters with false promises.

This comes just weeks after the Members of Parliament have again brazenly awarded themselves hefty perks that outrage Kenyans.

They have come to call their servant leaders MPigs.

They cloak themselves in October 2018 judgement by Justice Chacha Mwita who ruled that deputy governors like other state officers are entitled to a house allowance. Therefore, MPs naturally backdated their perks for April pay on the strength of the order they said classifies them as state officers.

