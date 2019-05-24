CongratulationsMheshimiwa: KOT Sarcastically Congratulate Leaders For ‘Job Well Done’

Kenyans on twitter( KOT) have started a hashtag #congratulationsmheshimiwa to shame leaders whose performance has been below the expectation.

The KOT sarcastically congratulated the leaders for a ‘good job’. They accused the leaders of forgetting the electorate and focusing on 2022 elections when they will rush back to the voters with false promises.

Here are the reactions:

Congratulations @GovernorKiraitu You made Meru county proud 😂The only county that purchased flies and worms worth 4.5million.#CongratulationsMheshimiwa pic.twitter.com/3QeSZnLKV5 — Mugambi Harmaton 🇰🇪 (@TryMugambi) May 24, 2019

Unajua waheshimiwa lazima waishi nyumba mzuri mzuri … Ksh.250,000 ni pesa kidogo sana considering the good job you guys are doing . #CongratulationsMheshimiwa I think 1/2 a million could be better 👌 pic.twitter.com/9hwSOZ8J77 — PRETTY KENYAN 😍 (@PrettyKenyan10) May 24, 2019

Let me take this fake-golden opportunity to congratulate Wetangula for not stealing from our own country #CongratulationsMheshimiwa pic.twitter.com/0SiFRAsu3k — A Cow Named Bitchez From Kenya (@aCowFromKenya) May 24, 2019

#CongratulationsMheshimiwa Onesimus Kipchumba Murkomen for your generosity. These pupils will use these shoes till they complete their higher education pic.twitter.com/Ap0yoQtlOe — Jared Nyambega (@nyambega_jared) May 24, 2019

Our WORKAHOLIC mp of LAFEY constituency, Hon. Abdi Mude launched a very 'essential' project recently, ICE CREAM PROJECT 🤣#CongratulationsMheshimiwa pic.twitter.com/scTYfTc5Kw — Abdinoor Moحamed Ali (@abdinoormoha) May 24, 2019

#CongratulationsMheshimiwa

I want to take this golden opportunity to thank our governors.

47 men and women.

Who knew when we were voting we would be multiplying corruption by

* 47…

ASANTENI! pic.twitter.com/zEV9qpR88y — ping pong official 🇰🇪 (@pauliddiali) May 24, 2019

This comes just weeks after the Members of Parliament have again brazenly awarded themselves hefty perks that outrage Kenyans.

They have come to call their servant leaders MPigs.

They cloak themselves in October 2018 judgement by Justice Chacha Mwita who ruled that deputy governors like other state officers are entitled to a house allowance. Therefore, MPs naturally backdated their perks for April pay on the strength of the order they said classifies them as state officers.

