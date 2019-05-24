British PM Theresa May Announces Resignation After Brexit Humiliation

British Prime Minister Theresa May has announced her exit after failing to deliver Brexit deal.

Announcing the move outside her Downing Street residence, tearful May said she will step down as leader of the Conservative Party on Friday June 7.

“It is and will always remain a matter of deep regret to me that I have not been able to deliver Brexit,” May said in a statement.

Read:UK Prime Minister, Theresa May Dances With Scouts at UN Offices (Video)

She stated that her efforts to push through the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union had failed.

“Ever since I first stepped through the door behind me as prime minister I have striven to make the United Kingdom a country that works not just for the privileged few but for everyone, and to honour the result of the referendum, ” May said.

May’s attempts to convince Members of Parliament to support the deal have flopped three times since she took office.

Also Read:Kenya To Retain Duty Free Access To UK Market Even After Brexit – Theresa May

“I have done everything I can to convince MPs to back this deal,” May said of her attempts to pass a Brexit plan through Parliament.

“Sadly, I have not been able — I tried three times – I believe it was right to persevere….it is now clear to me that it is in the best interest of the country for a new PM to lead that effort,” she added.

May’s deal could’t come into effect after the deal failed to get a popular vote.

Also Read:Uhuru Struggles With Ex UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson’s Second Name, Calls Him “Bicycle Guy”

The MPs, who voted the deal down feared that Brexit would leave British tied to the EU indefinitely with no say over its rules and no ability to strike deals with other countries.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu