Angola’s Petro Atletico Offers Gor Mahia Ksh15 million For Jacques Tuyisenge’s Signature

Angolan side Petro Atletico have tabled a mouth watering Ksh 15million to Gor Mahia for their star striker Jacques Tuyisenge.

The Luanda based side will also give K’Ogalo 20% for any future sale.

The club officially wrote to the Kenyan Premier League giants a few days ago and according to a close source they are yet to reply.

“The club wrote to us with an offer for Tuyisenge but we are yet to reply, the club’s executive will sit down after the league concludes to make a decision,” the source told Kahawa Tungu sports desk.

The current KPL season ends in two rounds time with Gor Mahia already crowned champions for the third time on the bounce.

Tuyisenge joined the club in 2016 from Rwandan side Police FC and has already acquired legendary status thanks to his scoring prowess.

The player has also been linked with moves to Simba SC of Tanzania and AS Vita Club of DRC.

He has however maintained that he is still contracted to Gor Mahia till next year and if anything comes up, it will be done legally.

