Kiambu Governor Waititu Arrested By EACC Detectives In Graft Probe – Video

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu /Courtesy

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has been arrested by officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) in ongoing corruption probe.

Waititu was whisked away, after hours of interrogation, and he’s set to record statements at the EACC headquarters in Nairobi.

The arrest comes six hours after detectives from EACC raided his Runda and Garden Estate homes early on Thursday morning.

According to reports during the 5.am raid, the detectives searched for files and documents relating to contracts issued by Governor Waititu’s administration during the raid.

Governor Waititu is being investigated for an alleged corruption in a number of his county programmes, including the Kaa Sober initiative aimed at rehabilitating alcoholics.

According to sources, 15 other officials of the county government are targeted in the ongoing investigations.

Early this month, questions were raised over Kiambu County Government’s alleged allocation of Ksh.1 billion to functions of the national government.

The Auditor General revealed that the county had budgeted for State House functions, benefits for retired presidents, Free Primary Education and the South Sudan peace program.

In his defense, Waititu asserted that the report might have been interfered with to embarrass him.

“I want to believe that this report was not interfered with by anybody to put in those things so that when I come here I will be cornered the way you’re cornering me,” noted Waititu.

Wycliffe

