Kiambu Governor Waititu Arrested By EACC Detectives In Graft Probe – Video

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has been arrested by officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) in ongoing corruption probe.

Waititu was whisked away, after hours of interrogation, and he’s set to record statements at the EACC headquarters in Nairobi.

The arrest comes six hours after detectives from EACC raided his Runda and Garden Estate homes early on Thursday morning.

Kiambu Gov. Ferdinand Waititu is currently being taken to EACC HQ for questioning, after his houses in Runda and Garden Estate were raided earlier today by EACC officers. #TheDailyBrief w/ @SamWNjoroge pic.twitter.com/srynegxMgl — K24 TV (@K24Tv) May 23, 2019

According to reports during the 5.am raid, the detectives searched for files and documents relating to contracts issued by Governor Waititu’s administration during the raid.

Governor Waititu is being investigated for an alleged corruption in a number of his county programmes, including the Kaa Sober initiative aimed at rehabilitating alcoholics.

According to sources, 15 other officials of the county government are targeted in the ongoing investigations.

Early this month, questions were raised over Kiambu County Government’s alleged allocation of Ksh.1 billion to functions of the national government.

The Auditor General revealed that the county had budgeted for State House functions, benefits for retired presidents, Free Primary Education and the South Sudan peace program.

In his defense, Waititu asserted that the report might have been interfered with to embarrass him.

“I want to believe that this report was not interfered with by anybody to put in those things so that when I come here I will be cornered the way you’re cornering me,” noted Waititu.

