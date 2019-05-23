He’s Using My Name – Vera Sidika Rejects Producer Jegede’s Advances

Socialite Vera Sidika has responded to claims of meeting Kenyan music producer Jegede and the love craze in the picture.

Recently, the Pacho records producer who doubles up as a rapper confessed his undying love for Vera.

In an interview on Radio Maisha, Jegede said he had met curvaceous Vera sometime back in studio and was impressed by her beauty.

Read: Producer Jegede Confesses Undying Love For Vera Sidika

“I am not joking, I want you to understand the seriousness of the matter. We’ve met a couple of times in studio and in video shoot but she was in a relationship then. now she is single so…..I want Vera,” Jegede said.

The music sensation added that he would do anything to get Vera’s attention.

“First of all, it´s not a stunt, I am very serious. I think I can be the right man for her because the little time we chatted I could tell she has an amazing heart. We do not have to post our relationship on social media I will do it all for her. Even cook for her,” he added.

Also Read: Otile Brown Shows Off New Girlfriend, After Nasty Breakup With Vera Sidika

To the surprise of many, Jegede has released a song, showering the socialite with praises.

Reached out for a comment, after the hit surfaced online, Vera denied having prior knowledge of the rapper.

“Many funny people say that just to use my name but I have got no idea what is going on. I have nothing to do with this and I don’t want to contribute anything in it. I don’t know who jegede is,” Vera told a local media in an interview.

Also Read: Paler Than Usual – Fans Accuse Vera Sidika Of Skin Bleaching While Away On Business

Vera broke up with Otile Brown last year.

According to Vera, their nasty break up was necessitated by Otile’s poor bedroom skills.

Otile moved on this year with a lady identified as Nabayet on Instagram.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu