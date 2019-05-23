Sofapaka Striker Umaru Kasumba Lands Trials With German Side

Sofapaka striker Umaru Kasumba has been invited for a three-week trial with a German division three side from 7 to 28 June, 2019.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a fine form this season in the Kenyan Premier League and is second in command in the golden boot race with 17 goals.

Kakamega Homeboyz vintage forward Allan Wanga leads the pack with 18 goals with two rounds to the end of the season.

Speaking to Kahawa Tungu Sports this morning, Kasumba’s agent Ronny Santos confirmed that they have been in touch with Sofapaka over the future of the player whose contract is running out.

The Uganda’s foremost FIFA Intermediary, also confirmed the interest from the German 3-Liga outfit but declined to disclose its name for professional reasons.

“We have been in touch with one club in the Germany 3-Liga and they have agreed to have him on a three week trials when the league in Kenya ends.

I have received the invitation letter but I want him to first finish the league and we start processing the visa,” Ronny said.

“We also have other offers for him from Egypt, Morocco and Zambia, but it’s better to first let him finish the league. I was in Kenya last week but one to discus with him about his future, because after this season he will be a free agent. For now I want him to win the golden boot and he is fighting hard for it,” he added.

Kasumba joined Sofapaka in 2017 from SC Villa of Uganda in a two-year deal. He is capped once by the Uganda Cranes.

