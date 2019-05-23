Ugandan Man To Spend 18 Months Behind Bars For Insulting Spouse

A Ugandan man will spend at least 18 months behind bars for insulting his wife.

Mike Komakech, a resident of Got Moyo village is said to slighted his spouse, Elsa Onim on separate occasions.

Magistrate Mike Okonye while delivering his ruling said that Komakech used obscenities to insult his wife contrary to Section 128(3) of the Penal Code Act which states that any person who insults the modesty of any woman or girl commits a misdemeanor and is liable to imprisonment for one year.

The convict, who was arrested in March is also said to have thrown stones at his wife with the intention to kill her after he accused her of cheating on him after she left their matrimonial home to watch an English Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City.

His father-in-law Edgar Pirwoth told the court that Komakech undressed his daughter in front of the town hall where she was catching the action.

The convict, 46, has also been accused of threatening violence contrary to Section 81 (a) of the Penal Code Act. He is said to have caused malicious damage to property when he set their family home on fire following a domestic scuffle.

He pleaded guilty to all the charges.

Komakech has for the past three months been in remand at Koch government prison in Nebbi district.

