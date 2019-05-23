Safaricom Extends Bob Collymore’s Contract By One Year To Make Up For Sick Leave

Kenya’s telecommunication company, Safaricom, has extended Bob Collymore’s contract by a year to compensate for the time he was on medical leave.

According to the company, Collymore will now leave in 2020.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Collymore mentioned: “I am not going anywhere. I will be here for another one year till 2020.”

The move now postpones the the transition process at the firm.

This was after there were speculations that Collymore was set to leave the telco by the end of his contract in August, this year.

It had been alleged that the CEO would be exiting the firm over what was reported to be health complications.

In late 2017, Collymore took a leave to battle leukemia, cancer of the blood.

Collymore was appointed as Safaricom CEO in 2010, and his reign has been marred with fights against competitor networks like Airtel and Telcom, who have been demanding that Safaricom is declared dominant player.

