Sack CS Munya For Banning Second Hand Spare Parts – Moses Kuria Urges Uhuru [Video]

Gatundu South Moses Kuria has called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to fire Trade Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya for frustrating the lives of poor Kenyans.

Speaking in central region, the legislator took issue with Munya over his hard stance on the recent ban imposed on second-hand spare parts by the government.

According to Kuria, the move by the Kenya Bureau of Standards, will affect the livelihoods of tens of thousands of Kenyans who depend on the industry.

Read:Gov’t Bans Importation Of Used Car Parts As Kenyans Stare At Job Losses

“Many bad policies are making Kenyans suffer. People are being pushed out of business as ministers lie to the President that all is well, Kuria said while calling for the sacking of the CS for incompetency.

He said traders should be allowed to import goods without being subjected to many hurdles, especially when the products can’t be manufactured locally.

The legislator also slammed CSs Sicily Kariuki (Health), Mwangi Kiunjuri (Agriculture) and James Macharia (Transport and Infrastructure) for failing Kenyans.

Also Read: Gov’t Changes Tune In Age Limit For Imported Second-hand Cars

Kuria said the CSs have failed to deliver despite the president putting them at the helm of key ministries in the country.

“People are suffering, they have no money, there are no jobs. I urge President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve the Cabinet,” said Kuria.

The ban on spare parts has been criticized by dealers, with many saying they cannot start ‘brand new spare parts’ shops because of the enormous capital required.

Also read: ‘Mitumba’ Imports Amounted To Ksh16.9 Billion In 2018 – Report

However, speaking in Mombasa on Wednesday, Munya said the dealers were not sincere in the complaints as they were after getting huge profits from the business.

“There is no way you can use a brake pad that is used. You use it and obviously your car will lose brakes and plunge into the river. If you allow brake pads that have been used to come into our country, you know the consequences,” he said.

He stated that many accidents on our roads were as a result of faulty spare parts.

Also Read: Matatu Owners Association Objects CS Macharia’s Plan to Regulate Fares

“Accidents on our roads are happening because we have allowed used spare parts in vehicles used in public transport.

“You cannot afford to use old ones because they won’t work. Brakes will fail on the roads and then people will die,” he added.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu