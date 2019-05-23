Ex-Sports CS Rashid Echesa Sues DCI Kinoti, DPP Haji Over “Harassment”

Former Sports and Culture Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa has sued the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) director George Kinoti as well as the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji.

In an application filed at the court, Echesa sued the senior intelligence officers for harassment over his recent arrest.

He has also enjoined Attorney General Paul Kariuki and Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai.

Echesa was arrested last Friday over the massive Matungu killings.

He was later released on Sunday evening.

According to Nandi Hills police commander David Nyabuto, following a two day interrogation on the former CS, the officers were unable to find evidence linking Echesa to the killings in Matungu.

“He is, however, expected to appear before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Kakamega for further questioning,” Mr Nyabuto told.

After his release, Echesa affirmed that he would be filing an application in court to sue the DPP and the DCI.

According to the former CS, his arrest was intended to embarrass him as he has no hand in the recent Matungu killings that has left more than 18 Kakamega residents dead.

On Sunday, detectives arrested four more people linked to the killings. The four young men, who hail from Ejinja village in Matungu, had fled to a hideout in Kotur, Teso South sub-county. Western regional police commander Rashid Yakub stated that the suspects will be arraigned in court.

While Mr Yakub was non-committal on the charges they were facing, Mr Nyamboki told the media that they were preparing a litany of charges related to the operations of the murderous criminal gang.

