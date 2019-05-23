Moses Kuria’s New “TNA” Party Forced To Change From Eagle To Money Symbol

Gatundu South member of Parliament Moses Kuria’s Transformation National Alliance Party (TNA) has had its symbol changed from an eagle to money bills.

In a letter seen by Kahawa Tungu, the registrar of political parties Anne Nderitu has approved the money bills symbol.

“Your application has been approved as is required by law and the money bills symbol has been approved,” the letter dated May 22 reads in part.

The party has also been asked to submit a well designed symbol both in hard in soft copy.

The new TNA has been viewed as the reincarnation of The New Alliance Party that was dissolved and merged with URP to form the Jubilee party.

According to the party’s interim vice chair, ex PS in the Transport Ministry Cyrus Njiru, the party has been formed because the ruling party has failed to deliver its promises to the people.

“Elected politicians from the Jubilee are trooping to TNA because they are disappointed that some of the party’s very good promises have not been fulfilled. They decided to look for a way forward which includes the formation of the new party,” he told a local daily.

Others say that it’s formation is meant to divide the country along tribal lines.

“The reason why we collapsed URP and TNA was to end tribalism. The situation still remains the same. We should do away with tribal parties and form parties with a national outlook,” Soi MP Kaleb Kositany is quoted by the Star.

Moses Kuria has vowed to enter the race for State House come 2022.

Earlier on, the legislator fuelled rumours of vying for the presidential seat on a Democratic Party ticket, claims that have since been rubbished.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu