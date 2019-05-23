Kitui County Public Service Board On The Spot For Receiving Bribes, Illegal Hiring

Kitui County officials are on the spot for irregularly hiring civil servants.

According to a source who sought anonymity for fear of appraisals, members of the Public Service board led by the board’s secretary Japheth Mbiti Muthengi earlier on in the month brought on board health workers using underhanded means.

Kahawa Tungu understands that Muthengi via his proxy Alfred Muthoka, a clinical officer who has since been awarded a high ranking position in the Ministry of Lands, asked the recruits for money before they were formally employed.

The recruits included two Health Records Officers, two medical lab technologists, five nurses, a clinical officer, six pharmaceutical technologists and four public health officers. These posts, we have learnt were not advertised as is required by law.

The source further indicated that the recruits simply submitted their names to Muthoka with no documents.

“None of these Vacancies were advertised by the Public service as required by the law. The recruitment was done in secret,by just submission of names, without interviews or submission of the required papers,” the source disclosed.

Those enlisted we have learnt had to part with between Sh200,000 and Sh300,000 before receiving their appointment letters.

They were required to report to their work stations on/by May 3, 2019.

Apart from collecting the monies through proxies and sometimes junior public service board employees, Muthengi’s cronies also help in doctoring the documentation to enable the names of preferred recruits go through the human resource manager without suspicion.

Those in the know are decrying this kind of behaviour as it blocks qualified persons without money to bribe these corrupt officials from getting employment at the county level.

