Kirinyaga Man Arrested For Sharing Picture Of Self With A Gun On Facebook

Kirinyaga Police have arrested a man who shared a photo on Facebook while holding a G3 rifle on Tuesday.

According to Gichugu OCPD Anthony Mbogo, the man is suspected to have been involved in violent robberies in the region.

Police carried out the arrest while he was at his home in Umbui village in Gichugu Constituency.

Working on a tip from members of the public, Mbogo mentioned that during the arrest, officers were not able to find the said firearm in his house.

The suspect is noted to have been taken to Kianyaga Police Station where he was being questioned.

The police boss further noted that they intend to find our how he acquired the firearm and why he has it given that it is normally used by the police.

The suspect, whose name has not been identified has been detained at the station for 10 days to allow the police to carry out investigations on the mater.

