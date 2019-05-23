Kenya Basketball Federation Secures Broadcast Deal With MGTV

Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) will on Saturday unveil a five-year broadcast deal with Madgoat TV (MGTV) and Badoer Investments, Kahawa Tungu can exclusively reveal.

The deal will see domestic league and national teams matches streamed live online and aired on a yet to be launched free to air channel.

As a sign of good things to come, MGTV will on Friday stream live on their Facebook page international matches involving men and women teams of Kenya and Ghana from Nyayo Stadium Indoor Arena.

MGTV free to air channel is expected to be launched next month, according to a close.

The source further revealed that they are targeting 75% local content.

MGTV has been streaming live online matches involving National Super League side Wazito and recently acquired broadcast rights for the SporPesa Shield semifinals matches.

