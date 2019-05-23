Isaac Rutto To DP Ruto: Mudavadi, Wetangula Will Make You President, Forget Mt Kenya

Former Bomet Governor Isaac Rutto has urged Deputy President William Ruto to change his political tactics if he wants to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking in an Interview with KTN News’ Point Blank on Wednesday night, Rutto warned the DP of an impending betrayal by the Mount Kenya region.

“In Central where he spends most of his time …. you can’t take seriously these MPs. These are first-timers who have just arrived on the scene. You know that 70 per cent of those MPs will just dissipate when the bells are sounded. How many of the MPs can stand up to (President) Uhuru in Murang’a? If he tells them to shut up they will all shut up in one day,” Rutto said.

Read:Ex-Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto Slams Raila For Betraying Opposition Role

According to the Chama Cha Mashinani Party leader, the region is notorious for betrayal and and would play all sorts of “political games” before ditching him in the run up to 2022 General Election.

“We also know something about Central region. We are not new in this country and we have seen elections. Central region will play all sorts of games in between and in the last three weeks they will decide where to vote and they will not tell anyone, you will only see the results,” he added.

Citing the recent plan to have him blocked from vying for presidency by former Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe, Rutto said the DP should read the signs on the wall.

Also Read:Revealed! NASA Co- Principal Isaac Ruto Joins Jubilee (Photos)

Supporting his sentiments, the former Council of Governors Chairman said even President Uhuru had gone under, and was no longer vocal on supporting the DP come 2022.

“We would advise him to have more people on his side. We have seen the senior group gang up against him. For example, I have not heard it from Uhuru talk about supporting his bid. I used to hear him before but he has kept quiet for the last two years,” he said.

Urging the DP to consider ‘political heavy weights’ from the western region, Rutto called on DP Ruto to negotiate with the likes of Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula as they were likely to support his 2022 ambitions, unlike the Mount Kenya leaders.

Also Read:Isaac Rutto’s Silence Raises Tension In Bomet County

“I have hardly seen him with Mudavadi or Wetang’ula. I only see him with Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka and I am yet to be convinced about his political influence. He will need to look for people with capacity in those areas. It is the communities that will coalesce around his bid. I would like him to deal with the political leaders of party’s dominant in those areas,” he said.

The DP has in the recent past made several visits to the region, which seem to be yielding fruits after former Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale announced last week that he had defected to the ruling Jubilee party.

However, Rutto says the DP Ruto needs to reach out to more influential leaders from the region.

Also Read:Governor Ruto Mocks Deputy President, NASA Gains Ground In Nakuru (Video)

Rutto was floored by current Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso in the 2017 General Elections.

While appearing on the show, he stated that he was rigged out.

He claimed that certain state machineries were behind his humiliating defeat.

“It was not a question of numbers but State machinations. They arrested all my agents and locked them in. When I talked with the police commander, he told me he was not in charge. The county was under a siege,” he said.

Also Read:Isaac Rutto Declined NASA Presidential Candidature

“That was not an election. They did so because I was going out of the way and speaking my mind when they wanted the region to be a Jubilee zone. In spite of the harassment they meted on us, we still got MCAs and two MP positions,” he said.

He, however, said he chose to let Laboso discharge her duties without antagonising her.

During the repeat presidential elections, Rutto ditched his role as a Co-Principal in Raila Odinga led-National Super Alliance (NASA) to support President Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto’s re-election.

Many termed the move as one aimed at stopping the government from prosecuting him over corruption deals after losing his seat.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu