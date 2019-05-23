K’Ogalo Gaffer Hasan Oktay Named KPL Coach Of The Month For April

Gor Mahia manager Hasan Oktay is the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) coach of the month for April.

The Turkish-Cypriot bagged the personal accolade a day after guiding K’Ogalo to a third KPL title on the bounce and a record 18th overall on Wednesday.

To take the gong that comes with Ksh 75,000 cheque and a trophy, Oktay ward off competition from AFC Leopards’ Cassa Mbungo and Kakamega Homeboyz’s Nicholas Muyoti.

“This award goes to my team and technical bench, they all have made this possible. The award is so special to me because it comes a day after winning the Kenyan Premier League title. Thank you sponsors and SJAK for recognizing our effort,” an elated Oktay said.

Gor Mahia launched the month with a hard fought 2-1 win over Nzoia Sugar in Kisumu on 1st of April before beating Sony Sugar 3-2 two days later.

A 1-1 draw against Kakamega Homeboyz was followed by a similar score line when they took on Ulinzi Stars. K’Ogalo would then gather themselves and squeeze one past Bandari before they were awarded a walkover against already relegated Mount Kenya United. They followed up their brilliant campaign with a 2-0 win over Tusker before wrapping the month with a 2-1 win over Ulinzi Stars.

The award was Oktay’s second after winning the February’s accolade.

