Four Arrested As Flying Squad Recover Toyota Land Cruiser Stolen From Central Police Station

Detectives from the Flying Squad unit have recovered a Toyota Land Cruiser V8 that had been stolen from Central Police Station.

According to the agency, the vehicle whose original color was white, was found changed to black and the number plates changed from the original KBX 449A to KCL390P.

The vehicle was discovered hidden in a makeshift corrugated iron-sheet structure at a private house in Ngong, Kajiado County.

#FlyingSquad Detectives, acting on intelligence, Today carried out an operation on a private house within Ngong area & arrested 4 suspects in connection to an organized crime in which vehicles are stolen, dismantled & spare parts sold. Vehicles replaced w/other spare parts & sold pic.twitter.com/LMB34Yc5SH — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) May 23, 2019

Acting on an intelligence, the detectives also arrested four suspects in connection to an organised crime in which vehicles are stolen dismantled and spare parts sold.

The four include; Mr. Zacharia Maina, Stephen Ndungu, Francis Karuthi and James Kamau.

The officers who carried out the raid further nioted that the suspects intended to sell the vehicle to unsuspecting buyer for Ksh6.5 million.

They have also been accused of always replacing stolen vehicles parts with others to disguise them from being identified by detectives.

The suspected are reported to be in the lawful custody even as the DCI carries on further investigations.

DCI notes that the vehicle had been stolen on April 7,2019.

A motor vehicle Registration No. KBX 449A which was reported stolen from Central Police Station area on 7th April 2019 & initially white was found changed to black & number plates changed to KCL 390P. The suspects intended to sell the vehicle to unsuspecting buyer for Ksh. 6.5M. pic.twitter.com/JrfnmIhJCf — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) May 23, 2019

