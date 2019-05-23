in NEWS

Four Arrested As Flying Squad Recover Toyota Land Cruiser Stolen From Central Police Station

169 Views

/Courtesy

Detectives from the Flying Squad unit have recovered a Toyota Land Cruiser V8 that had been stolen from Central Police Station.

According to the agency, the vehicle whose original color was white, was found changed to black and the number plates changed from the original KBX 449A to KCL390P.

The vehicle was discovered hidden in a makeshift corrugated iron-sheet structure at a private house in Ngong, Kajiado County.

Read: DCI Seize 135 Bales Of Bhang In Nakuru, One Suspect Arrested

Acting on an intelligence, the detectives also arrested four suspects in connection to an organised crime in which vehicles are stolen dismantled and spare parts sold.

The four include; Mr. Zacharia Maina, Stephen Ndungu, Francis Karuthi and James Kamau.

The officers who carried out the raid further nioted that the suspects intended to sell the vehicle to unsuspecting buyer for Ksh6.5 million.

Read also: Detectives Confiscate Sachets Of Heroin In Mathare, One Suspect Arrested

They have also been accused of always replacing stolen vehicles parts with others to disguise them from being identified by detectives.

The suspected are reported to be in the lawful custody even as the DCI carries on further investigations.

DCI notes that the vehicle had been stolen on April 7,2019.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Avatar

Written by Jael Keya

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

beatrice makanga

Kakamega CEC Beatrice Makanga Scaring Workers Into Early Retirement
ugandan man behind bars

Ugandan Man To Spend 18 Months Behind Bars For Insulting Spouse