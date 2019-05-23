“Only The Courts Will Stop Me From Vying In 2022,” DP Ruto Says

The Deputy President Dr William Ruto has said that he will vie for the top seat in 2022 and that only the courts will stop him from vying. He said that if the court rules in favor of the former Jubilee Party vice Chair David Murathe he will honourably bow out of the race.

The former legislator announced his bid to ensure that the DP is barred from running for the Presidency in 2022. According to him, Ruto was already elected into office “indirectly” by virtue of being President Uhuru Kenyatta’s running mate.

He adds that the presidential mandate in Kenya is exercised by both the President and Deputy President.

The Deputy President said that he would support the candidate nominated by the Jubilee party in the event that he loses the nominations. Ruto also said that if he lost the general elections he would humbly accept defeat and form a strong opposition and would not move to the courts as has been the norm in the previous elections.

“What I want to assure Kenyans is that in 2022, Jubilee will have a process of selecting its candidates who will include their presidential flag bearer. It is not given that they will choose me and if they decide on another person, I will retire with President Uhuru – I have no problem with that.

“The only thing I want to make clear is that I will not allow Kenyans to be divided by tribal politics. Whether am a candidate or not, I will not allow Kenyans to be divided along tribal lines,” Ruto said.

He said that he was not disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta as a faction of MPs from the Kieleweke side were claiming . He said that they formed the Jubilee party from the ground after everyone dismissed them stating that they were going to jail at the Hague.

“Jubilee is a party we have built from the ground and Uhuru and I have a history. I did not support him because he was winning, even in 2002 when he lost, I was with him. In 2013, I supported him when he had a case at the Hague.”

“Many people were saying we were going to jail, we went to a certain leader asking for support and he told us we were going to jail for 10 years. Nobody wanted to support us, so these people going around trying to teach me how to support Uhuru, are people I don’t want to call stupid but what are they really trying to say?” Ruto challenged.

Ruto said that he and the President had history and that he was not being disrespectful. He said that the said legislators were free to join ODM.

