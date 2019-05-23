Eric Omondi’s Ex-Girlfriend Chantal Explains Break Up With Comedian

Chantal Grazioli has explained the reasons that led to her break up with comedian, Eric Omondi.

In a lengthy social media post, Miss Chanty, Italian, explained that the distance has proven challenging to them even after four years of dating.

“As you all know my family lives in Italy and it’s been really challenging for both of us,” she wrote.

After long discussions, she said, the couple decided it was best they go their separate ways.

“Eric and i have had long discussions for the past one month. I love Eric and i will always love him and we are okay; we created the best of moments together, we shared our dreams and visions but most importantly we shared our lives. And i will always cherish every single moment,” she added.

Speaking to eDaily, the funny man explained that Chantal who he met when she was only 19 requested to go back to her homeland and start her life a fresh.

“What Kenyans did not know is that Chantal has never been Kenyan; she is Italian. Whenever she jetted into Kenya, she always came to visit me. With her tourist visa, she cannot work in the country.

And, she recently asked me if I can allow her to permanently stay in Italy and get formal employment there. And because I had seen her stay in my house doing nothing meaningful, I saw it wise to grant her her request. Given we would stay far apart from each other over an unknown period, we reached a mutual agreement to end the relationship,” he told the blog.

The two have maintained that they will remain friends even as they part ways.

“However, it doesn’t mean that our paths will never cross. There is a possibility, maybe a high one, that we will get back together some day,” he added.

On her part, Chantal said, “I hate goodbyes so it’s not a goodbye its more like a see you later.

I will always be here for you anytime, any day.”

