Seven Bungoma County Officials Charged With Robbery With Violence After Attacking Businessmen

Seven Bungoma County Government officials were on Wednesday charged with robbery with violence after attacking two businessmen.

Appearing before Bungoma Magistrate John King’ori, the seven were also charged with malicious damage of property.

The suspects were accused of violently robbing two businessmen who were organizing a protest against Governor Wycliffe Wangamati.

Read: Bungoma Fans Left Hanging After Rapper Octopizzo Fails To Perform

The accused included: County Logistics director Celestine Mutaki, Protocol officer Jonathan Chenjeni, County Deputy Governor’s driver Henry Kitui, County driver Vincent Maunda, Antony Wamala and Adams Mulama.

They were accused of robbing Zachariah Barasa of Ksh 400,000, a mobile phone, laptop and a power bank on May 17.

According to the submissions made before the court, the seven were also accused of destroying the businessman’s car.

Read also: Bungoma MCA Under Fire For Impregnating Lover’s Daughter

They also faced a charge of damaging a Mercedes Benz belonging to Moses Lukoye.

However, they denied the charges and were detained at Bungoma Remand Prison pending a ruling on their bail application.

The prosecution however advised the court against granting bail to the accused.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu