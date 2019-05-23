Kakamega CEC Beatrice Makanga Scaring Workers Into Early Retirement

Kakamega county Public Service administration secretary Beatrice Makanga has county workers running for cover.

The county official who lost her county secretary position to Jacinta Odhiambo for absconding duty without reason has taken to bullying workers.

According to a local weekly publication, Makanga, an academician, is the self appointed eyes and ears of Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

The county chief did however deny the allegations last week while meeting all public administrators at Bishop Stam Hotel in Kakamega. He in fact, sounded a warning to those like Ms Makanga for spreading baseless information.

Nicknamed Waiguru, Makanga is said to be walking around handing staff members suspension letters and barking orders.

Some petrified county workers have resolved to quit while still ahead.

All these, sources privy to the goings-on say are ways to help her secure her previous job.

Gunning for her job is the County Public Service Board chair Rose Masaviru as the term expires in June.

In April, ten Kakamega county employees were suspended over integrity issues from various departments, including senior enforcement officers.

“Corruption is in and outside the executive. These corrupt cartels are operating mostly in commercial areas and the corridors of the executive. Some are stealing man hours from the government by reporting late to work yet they earn full salaries. Their days are numbered,” the county chief said.

Earlier on in May some 120 workers from the County Youth Service and Women Empowerment programme said that they have gone without pay from January.

“We have been working on empty stomachs and some of our colleagues have been ejected from their houses for defaulting on rent,” workers who sought anonymity for fear of reprisal told the Standard.

Their claims were dismissed because they could not prove that they really reported to work.

Later, Sports and Youths Executive Robert Makhanu confirmed the allegations and promised to have their dues paid out in lump sum.

“The workers were met by our chief officer and it was agreed that January to April salaries be paid in lump sum,” said Makhanu.

