Jux And I Are Okay – Vanessa Mdee Rubbishes Break Up Rumours

Tanzanian songstress has said that she and boyfriend Juma Jux are okay.

She said that she did not like speaking about her relationship in public while dismissing the rumours during an interview with Global Publishers.

“Hivi kwa nini watu wanapenda kufuatilia maisha ya watu jamani, halafu kitu ambacho huwa sipendi kabisa kukizungumza ni kuhusu hayo mambo, hebu tuzungumzie ishu za kazi basi, kwa sababu mimi na Jux hatuna tatizo lolote,” she said.

This comes a week after her sister Mimi Mars had confirmed that the two had split after a disagreement. She said that the two lovebirds had opted for friendship instead.

“Mimi ninavyojua hawako pamoja, kulikuwa na issues hapo katikati, sasa ivi ni washikaji tu. Kila nilipomuona Jux ,Vanessa alikuwepo,” Mimi said.

The singer who also doubles up as a TV host wondered how and why the people were not in the know.

“Kama kuna kitu kimoja nimejifunza kutoka kwa Vanessa alipokuwa anadate na Jux, nikuwa kule kuexpose relationship yao public inakuwa ni nyinyi na dunia. Kwani hizi taarifa hazikuwa zimewafikia ama? Mbona munanifanyia hivi, mara ati mimi ndo chanzo cha watu kuaachana mara mimi ndo naulizwa, mbona jamani,” she stated.

Mdee and Jux have not yet confirmed the breakup but the couple has taken a break from posting each others works on Instagram like they used to.

Vanessa has been busy recording he EP for Universal Records which meant that he was out of the country a lot.

Jux and Vanessa had broken up in 2017 over cheating allegations but made up in 2018.

“Our very first New Years together even though I’ve known you for 4, God I thank you for my best friend, my lover, my ride or die, Showtime Diani,” the Cash Madame hitmaker said after settling their differences.

On his part, Jux noted, “I’ve got issues, you’ve got issues but you’re my complicated forever”.

Mimi has also denied starting fights between her sister and Jux in the past.

