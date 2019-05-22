in NEWS

NASA Executive Norman Magaya Recovering Well After Surviving A “Dreadful” Heart Attack

norman magaya
National Super Alliance (Nasa) Chief Executive Officer Norman Magaya survived a horrific heart attack.

Magaya made the announcement on Tuesday via micro-blogging site, Twitter.

“Slow but steady recovery from a dreadful heart attack. I remain grateful to the Almighty for the gift of life,” he wrote.

The opposition outfit’s executive has stayed away from the public eye ever since he lost the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) post. He blamed National Assembly majority leader Aden Duale for the loss.

Duale, he said, had paid MPs some Sh11.5 million to bump him off the plum post.

“The wound is the place where the Light enters you. To Mr. Duale, the Ksh11.5m marshaled to bump me off will not dim my star. Take this to the bank, I will be back soon, facing you off in the parlor of parliament. You can buy Mps, but you can’t buy ordinary voters,” he said.

Magaya did however just recently support Senate majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen’s call for both houses of Parliament work together.

Kenyans sent the NASA executive messages of goodwill. They said:

