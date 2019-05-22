NHIF Warns Kenyans Against Swindlers Collecting Premiums In Murang’a, Nyeri Counties

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) has issued a warning to members of the public who are collecting premium on its behalf.

In a statement, NHIF affirmed that it is illegal for any unauthorized person or group to purport to collect money on behalf of the Fund.

According to the national insurer, most of those carrying out this illegal activity are mostly operating in Nyeri and Murang’a counties.

NHIF went ahead to name the three most notorious organisations that have been collecting money from the public illegally.

They are; Muungano Mwema Enterprise alias John Macharia Gichoho (JOMAGI) in Karatina, Mukuru Ini, Kieni and Othaya, in Nyeri County as well as Josmah Commercial Agencies in Kieni, Nyeri County and Lee Factor Enterprises Services in Muranga and Kangema.

NHIF further asserted that they had not appointed any groups or individuals to collect money on its behalf, and asked members of the public to report such individuals or groups.

“Monthly payments of Ksh500 by self-employed people should ONLY be made through Mpesa, Paybill number 200222, then entering one’s ID number as the account number, or through the National Bank, Kenya Commercial Bank, Equity Bank and Cooperative Bank,” NHIF stated.

The insurer also informed Kenyans that a person can easily confirm their payment status via SMS by sending their ID number to 21101.

One is required to simply send a message with letters ID, followed by space then your ID number then send the message to 21101.

