MPs Want Nana Gecaga To Explain Sh1.5 Billion Expenditure For Temporary Structure

The National Assembly Investment Committee has called on the President’s niece Nana Gecaga for using Sh1.5 billion to build a temporary structure.

The committee’s chairperson Abdullswamad Shariff was concerned that such a huge amount of money would be spent to build a temporary structure. He called asked Gecaga to appear before the committee to explain.

“Investing such an amount of money in a prefab is disturbing. On this one, they will just have to come and explain how it was done,” Shariff said.

The legislators said that that the structure was not in the 2018/2019 budget and that it exceeded the Sh5 million capital expenditure therefore it required to be budgeted for.

According to the documents Ksh799,015,957 will be used for the construction of the exhibition.Civil works and furnishing will consume another Ksh700 million.

The land where the structure is supposed to be built is also in in contention as it has been leased by several government offices for parking.

Members of the Parliamentary Committee on Tourism, Sports and Culture were postponed a meeting with Ms.Gecaga after she showed up in a pair of jeans trousers and a t-shirt.

According to Mwingi West MP Charles Nguna who is a member of the committee, she appeared ill-prepared for the visit despite having been notified by the Clerk of the National Assembly two weeks prior to the visit

“The members struggled to find their way into the building and to the CEO’s boardroom only to find her missing. They waited for about 30 minutes before she surfaced casually dressed in jeans trousers and a T-shirt on a weekday and seemed unbothered by the MPs’ presence,” said Nguna.

