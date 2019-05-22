Lawyer Dies After Being Stabbed By Colleague During House Party In Eldoret

Police are holding a lawyer for allegedly stabbing his colleague during a house party on Friday night in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

According to reports, the suspect, Abel Mogaka, stabbed the victim after a confrontation ensued, leaving him with serious injuries.

The victim was rushed to Mediheal Hospital in Eldoret where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, May 21.

The motive behind the scuffle remains unclear.

Police arrested Mogaka in connection with the incident and arraigned him before Eldoret Chief Magistrate Charles Obulutsa on Wednesday.

The prosecution made an application to detain him for 10 days to allow them complete investigations as well as modify the charges against the accused.

Initially, the prosecution was set to charge the accused with stabbing and injuring the deceased but is now intending to charge him with murder.

The court is set to rule on the two application on Thursday.

The incident comes two months after another lawyer ,Robert Chesang, was murdered in cold blood in Lukenya, Machakos County.

Chesang, 45, was killed in his house at Moke Gardens in February.

Gunmen reportedly stormed his compound on a Sunday afternoon, knocked on the door and shot him as he peeped through the curtains.

Thereafter, the attackers ran away, without stealing anything.

