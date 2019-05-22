Excitement As Khaligraph Jones Shows Off Heavily Pregnant Girlfriend (Photos)

Rapper Brian Ouko best known by his musical moniker, Khaligraph Jones will soon be a father.

In an Instagram post, the OG showed off his girlfriend only identified as Georgina who is seemingly heavily pregnant.

He shared the stunning image with the caption, “Mungu ni mwema (God is good).”

View this post on Instagram Mungu Ni Mwema, #respecttheogs #mrinternational A post shared by Khaligraph jones (@khaligraph_jones) on May 21, 2019 at 12:00pm PDT

The news of his expectant girlfriend first broke in February when he shared with his fans a video of Georgina getting an ultra-sound.

“Blessings on blessings. 2019 finally,” he wrote.

His ex girlfriend and fellow rapper Cashy Karimi alias Miss Cashy did however accuse the Mazishi crooner of “having panic babies” when he made the announcement.

The two have been at odds after Cashy publicly called him out for physically assaulting her back when they were an item.

