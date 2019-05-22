KeNHA Expels Four Chinese Nationals From Project Site For Assaulting Kenyan Engineer

Four Chinese nationals and a local working with the China Railway Engineering Group have been expelled from the Loichangamatak- Lodwars Road project site for allegedly assaulting a Kenyan engineer in Turkana County.

The staff, Liu Jiang, Wang Kai, Zhao Liangbin and Li Shaoqing, are accused of assaulting Rodgers Imasa, an engineer with the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) for criticizing their work.

In a statement on Wednesday, the authority further stated that it has forwarded the foreigners’ names to the immigration department for cancellation of their work permits.

“The conduct is against the conditions of contract staff, with regard to Contractors Personnel, Disorder Conduct and Foreign Personnel. Consequently, KeNHA on 21st May 2019 expelled the staff from the project site forthwith and has made recommendation for the cancellation of work permits for the foreign staff involved to the relevant immigration authorities.

“KENHA has instructed for the replacement of the expelled staff within 21 days and further instructed the contractor to conduct capacity building for its entire staff within 28 days,” the statement read in part.

Meanwhile, the four, who were arrested after being in hiding from last week, were set free on Tuesday after the complainant withdrew the case.

Turkana Central OCS David Mutegi confirmed that Imasa had agreed with the Chinese to settle the matter out of court.

The last week incident saw over 400 staff down their tools on Monday to protest the assault.

Construction workers chairman Wilberforce Dida stated that the workers will down tools until legal action is taken against all the Chinese staff who attacked the engineer.

Dida said that several workers have been attacked by the Chinese workers over minor mistakes during construction, adding that the Chinese workers enjoyed special privileges.

